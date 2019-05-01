Tennessee lawmakers negotiate new voucher bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers tasked with negotiating school voucher-like legislation have settled on a compromise to allow more taxpayer dollars that can be used to pay for private schools and other expenses.

The proposal unveiled on Monday is the latest evolution of an ongoing battle to push a school voucher bill during this year's legislative session. After various forms popped up in the General Assembly, a conference committee met to hash out the final details on the education savings account proposal.

The main framework of the bill remains the same: families in certain schools districts could receive up to $7,300 in state funds to spend on private tuition.

However, the latest version only allows the program to take place in Shelby and Davidson counties. The bill had originally applied to more areas.