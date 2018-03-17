This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
Photo: AP
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
Miami residents watch rescue crews work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said Thursday that several people have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed South Florida pedestrian bridge where the frantic search for any survivors continued past nightfall. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) less
Photo: Michael Laughlin, AP
Miami residents watch rescue crews work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said Thursday ... more
Police and news helicopters circle the scene above a new pedestrian bridge that collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University-Sweetwater is shown in Miami, Thursday, March 15, 2018. The bridge being built across an eight-lane highway collapsed at the Miami-area college Thursday, crushing several vehicles under massive slabs and killing multiple people, authorities said. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Police and news helicopters circle the scene above a new pedestrian bridge that collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University-Sweetwater is shown in Miami, Thursday, March 15, 2018. The bridge ... more
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
Photo: AP
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (DroneBase via AP)
Photo: AP
Emergency personnel respond to people near a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing multiple vehicles and killing several people. (WTVJ NBC6 via AP) less
Photo: Andrea E. Cruz, AP
Emergency personnel respond to people near a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a ... more
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing multiple vehicles and killing several people. (WTVJ NBC6 via AP) less
Photo: Andrea Cruz, AP
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a ... more
A rescue worker walks near a car crushed in the rubble after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing multiple vehicles and killing several people. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
A rescue worker walks near a car crushed in the rubble after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The pedestrian ... more
Rescue workers walk on the rubble after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing multiple vehicles and killing several people. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Rescue workers walk on the rubble after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, March 15, 2018. The pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing ... more
People move away from the area where a pedestrian bridge connecting the Florida International University collapsed, Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities said they were searching for people. (Roberto Koltun/The Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Daniel A. Varela, AP
People move away from the area where a pedestrian bridge connecting the Florida International University collapsed, Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a ... more
Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities said they were searching for people. (Roberto Koltun/The Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Roberto Koltun, AP
Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a ... more
Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities said they were searching for people. (Daniel A. Varela/The Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Daniel A. Varela, AP
Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018 in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway ... more
Emergency personnel respond to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing several vehicles. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Roberto Koltun, AP
Emergency personnel respond to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing ... more
Police work next to a crushed car under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Police work next to a crushed car under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under ... more
Workers stand next to a crushed car and yellow tarp under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Workers stand next to a crushed car and yellow tarp under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge ... more
Workers use a backhoe on a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Workers use a backhoe on a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction ... more
Workers push back a yellow tarp under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Workers push back a yellow tarp under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under ... more
A rescue dog and its handler works at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
A rescue dog and its handler works at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida ... more
Emergency personnel respond to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing several vehicles. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Roberto Koltun, Associated Press
Emergency personnel respond to a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing ... more
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy ... more
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy ... more
This AFP TV video frame grab shows emergency response workers at a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. less
Photo: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ, AFP/Getty Images
This AFP TV video frame grab shows emergency response workers at a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of ... more
A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Florida International University Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities launched search and rescue missions. less
Photo: Hearst Newspapers
A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Florida International University Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances and authorities launched ... more
FILE — This March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge collapsed Thursday, March 15, over several cars causing several fatalities and injuries. (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Pedro Portal, Associated Press
FILE — This March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University ... more
FILE — This March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge collapsed, Thursday, March 15, over several cars causing several fatalities and injuries. (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP) less
Photo: Pedro Portal, Associated Press
FILE — This March 10, 2018 photo shows an early morning view of the main span of the a pedestrian bridge that is being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater, Fla., to Florida International ... more
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy ... more
This AFP TV video frame grab shows emergency response workers at a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. less
Photo: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ, AFP/Getty Images
This AFP TV video frame grab shows emergency response workers at a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of ... more
Emergency personnel respond to people near a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway crushing multiple vehicles and killing several people. (WTVJ NBC6 via AP) less
Photo: Andrea Cruz/AP
Emergency personnel respond to people near a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in the Miami area. The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a ... more
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, ... more
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, ... more
Rescue workers walk on the rubble, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles under massive slabs and killing several people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee/AP
Rescue workers walk on the rubble, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. A new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles under massive slabs and ... more
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy ... more
A sign above the rubble of a new pedestrian bridge is shown, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. The bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles under massive slabs and killing several people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee/AP
A sign above the rubble of a new pedestrian bridge is shown, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. The bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles under ... more
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing ... more
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing ... more
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed a few days after it was built over southwest 8th street allowing ... more
This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. / AFP PHOTO / AFP TV / Miguel GUTIERREZMIGUEL GUTIERREZ/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ, AFP/Getty Images
This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly ... more
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Photo: Daniel A. Varela/TNS
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Photo: Daniel A. Varela/TNS
Responders on the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS)
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. less
Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, ... more
This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area. The Florida Highway Patrol said several people were killed, according to US networks. Television imagery from the scene showed a crane being moved into position where the bridge lay in sections across Southwest Eighth Street. / AFP PHOTO / AFP TV / Miguel GUTIERREZMIGUEL GUTIERREZ/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: MIGUEL GUTIERREZ, AFP/Getty Images
This AFP TV video frame grab shows a newly installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus that collapsed on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly ... more
The FIU pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald/TNS)
The FIU pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday, March 15, 2018 at SW 109th Avenue and 8th Street in Miami, trapping unknown numbers of people beneath. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald/TNS)
Photo: Roberto Koltun, TNS
In this frame from video, emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed bridge in the Miami area, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (WPLG-TV via AP)
In this frame from video, emergency personnel work at the scene of a collapsed bridge in the Miami area, Thursday, March 15, 2018. (WPLG-TV via AP)
Photo: Associated Press
A tweet from Munilla Construction, who was building the pedestrian bridge that collapse at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Photo: Munilla Construction Via Twitter
A tweet from Munilla Construction, who was building the pedestrian bridge that collapse at Florida International University on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
A tweet from Florida International University aftera pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Photo: FIU Via Twitter
A tweet from Florida International University aftera pedestrian bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
A tweet from Florida International University announcing the construction of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Photo: FIU Via Twitter
A tweet from Florida International University announcing the construction of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that there are an unknown number of fatalities as a result of the collapse, which crushed at least five cars. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) less
Photo: Joe Raedle
Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge that was newly built over southwest 8th street allowing people to bypass the busy street to reach Florida International University on March 15, ... more
Police block a road near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, Florida on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area and was erected less than a week ago. less
Photo: ANTONI BELCHI/AFP/Getty Images
Police block a road near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, Florida on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people ... more
A crane is seen near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, Florida on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead. The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the collapsed walkway, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area and was erected less than a week ago. less
Photo: ANTONI BELCHI/AFP/Getty Images
A crane is seen near a newly installed pedestrian bridge, that collapsed, over a six-lane highway in Miami, Florida on March 15, 2018, crushing a number of cars below and reportedly leaving several people dead. ... more
Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said. less
Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP
Workers stand next to a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, Friday, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in the Miami area. The new pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed ... more
MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University (all times local):
9:10 p.m.
Florida's Department of Transportation says an engineer left a voicemail two days before a catastrophic bridge failure to say some cracking had been found at one of the concrete span.
However, the agency says the voicemail left on a landline wasn't heard by a state DOT employee until Friday because the employee was out of the office on an assignment.
In a transcript of the voicemail released Friday night, Denney Pate with FIGG Bridge Group says the cracking would need repairs "but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there so we're not concerned about it from that perspective.
The pedestrian bridge at Florida International university collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people. Authorities are slowly removing the debris, looking for more victims.
___
6 p.m.
A construction firm involved in this week's fatal bridge collapse in Florida was accused previously by a subcontractor of failing to properly design a bridge construction system after an accident in Virginia.
The allegations were made in a lawsuit that was later settled. A confidentiality agreement bars the release of details.
The lawsuit stemmed from FIGG Bridge Group's building of the Southern Norfolk Jordan Bridge in 2012. During construction in Chesapeake, a 90-ton segment fell onto railroad tracks below.
The railroad sued. FIGG and a subcontractor, Lane Construction Corporation, argued over responsibility.
Lane claimed FIGG failed to properly design the bridge's construction system. FIGG claimed Lane was in charge of installing the segment.
___
11:20 a.m.
The company that designed a pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Florida is the same company that designed the new Interstate 35W bridge in Minnesota, after the old span collapsed more than 10 years ago.
The engineering company is FIGG Bridge Group. Its new pedestrian bridge in Miami was hailed as a technological innovation before it collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people.
FIGG said in a statement that it's stunned by the collapse. The cause is under investigation, but authorities said Friday that cables were being tightened when it collapsed.
In 2007, the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed in Minneapolis, killing 13 people and injuring 145. After that tragedy, FIGG was selected to design the replacement bridge that's currently in use.
___
10:30 a.m.
Authorities say there could be more fatalities beyond the six deaths already confirmed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told reporters Friday he expects additional victims to be found as the massive concrete structure is removed. Perez also said the main priority is getting to the victims in crushed vehicles under the rubble as quickly as possible.
Authorities also said one victim is confirmed to be an FIU student. No identities of those killed have been released.
The National Transportation Safety Board is at the site to investigate what caused the bridge to collapse Thursday afternoon.
___
8:45 a.m.
Authorities say an innovative pedestrian bridge that failed at Florida International University had been put to a "stress test" and its cables were being tightened when it collapsed. Six people were killed and 10 injured when the 950-ton span pancaked onto a six-lane road.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.
One factor may have been the stress test that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said crews conducted earlier Thursday.
Sen. Marco Rubio, meanwhile, tweeted that cables that suspend the bridge had loosened, and "were being tightened when it collapsed."
___
5:50 a.m.
Miami-Dade Police say the death toll is up to six people in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University. Det. Alvaro Alvaro Zabaleta says the operation has turned from rescue to recovery.
He says they can't yet release any information about the victims. He says 10 people were initially hospitalized.
The bridge was not opened yet when it collapsed on vehicles waiting in traffic.
___
2 a.m.
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.
Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble. The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way for students to cross the busy road. It linked the community of Sweetwater with the campus of Florida International University.
Aerial footage at the site showed a trained dog running atop fallen concrete and sniffing in the crevices for any victims. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez acknowledged the likelihood of finding more victims under the rubble is slim.
Four people were found dead and at least nine others were injured and taken to local hospitals; officials at one point said 10 were injured.