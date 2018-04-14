The Latest: Arizona teachers wary of Ducey's raise proposal





















PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Arizona teachers' demands for raises and more funding for staff and schools (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Arizona teachers said Friday they are deeply skeptical of the Republican governor's promise to sharply increase pay, wondering where the money will come from while pointing to ongoing concerns about overall education funding.

A day earlier, Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled a plan to boost pay 9 percent in the next school year and by a full 20 percent by 2020.

The announcement came in response to weeks of growing teacher protests that included talk of possible walkouts.

Teachers say Ducey's election year announcement fails to address other demands from the statewide #RedforEd campaign such as raises for support staff and a return to pre-Great Recession school funding levels.