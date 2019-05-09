The Latest: CU Boulder spring graduation proceeds in snow

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on graduation at University of Colorado Boulder (all times local):

12 p.m.:

Cold and snow didn't stop spring graduation ceremonies at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Students wore ski goggles and snowsuits Thursday while wet snow fell on the outdoor event at Folsom Field, the university's football stadium.

Temperatures were in the 30s (around 2 degrees Celsius).

The Boulder Daily Camera reports more than 8,600 degrees were conferred including some 6,600 bachelor's degrees and 1,400 master's degrees.

Students say it wouldn't be a Colorado graduation without snow and the snowy weather is a blessing.

8:22 a.m.:

The University of Colorado Boulder was holding its spring graduation ceremonies Thursday morning, but the weather was decidedly wintry.

School officials said a somewhat abbreviated ceremony would still be held outside at Folsom Field, the university's football stadium.

Media reports showed images of snow-covered folding chairs and stadium seats while the university's livestream showed graduates and attendees bundled up against the freezing temperatures and light snow that continued to fall just minutes before the ceremony was to start at 8:30 a.m.

