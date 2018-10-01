The Latest: Governor rejects supervised drug injection plan

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Linda Montel shows off supplies on a check in desk at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. The model is an example of a supervised, indoor location where intravenous drug users can consume drugs in safer conditions and access treatment and recovery services. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) less In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Linda Montel shows off supplies on a check in desk at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. The model is an example of a ... more Photo: Eric Risberg / Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: California state senator Scott Wiener (L) and California assembly member Susan Eggman (R) look on as San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference to show support for safe injection sites within city limits at HealthRIGHT 360 on September 4, 2018 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco mayor London Breed joined local and state lawmakers in supporting Assembly Bill 186 which would allow safe injection sites in San Francisco. The bill, authored by state assemblymemeber Susan Eggman and state senator Scott Wiener, creates a 3-year pilot program for supervised drug consumption programs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) less SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: California state senator Scott Wiener (L) and California assembly member Susan Eggman (R) look on as San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks during a news conference to show ... more Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Marie Fauvel, left, and Pat Shea, center, talk at a reception desk at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. At right giving a tour is clinical director Kenneth Kim. The model is an example of a supervised, indoor location where intravenous drug users can consume drugs in safer conditions and access treatment and recovery services. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) less In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Marie Fauvel, left, and Pat Shea, center, talk at a reception desk at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. At right giving a ... more Photo: Eric Risberg / Associated Press

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, words from Mayor London Breed are displayed outside the entrance to Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. The model is an example of a supervised, indoor location where intravenous drug users can consume drugs in safer conditions and access treatment and recovery services. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) less In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, words from Mayor London Breed are displayed outside the entrance to Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. The model is an ... more Photo: Eric Risberg / Associated Press

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, volunteer Rachele Huennekens sits at a booth injection station during a demonstration at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. The model is an example of a supervised, indoor location where intravenous drug users can consume drugs in safer conditions and access treatment and recovery services. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) less In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, volunteer Rachele Huennekens sits at a booth injection station during a demonstration at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. ... more Photo: Eric Risberg / Associated Press

A used needle is discarded at the Civic Center BART station in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The city may soon become the first in the United States to open a safe injection site for intravenous drug users. less A used needle is discarded at the Civic Center BART station in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The city may soon become the first in the United States to open a safe injection site for ... more Photo: Paul Chinn / The Chronicle

In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Linda Montel shows off supplies on a check in desk at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. The model is an example of a supervised, indoor location where intravenous drug users can consume drugs in safer conditions and access treatment and recovery services. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) less In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, Linda Montel shows off supplies on a check in desk at Safer Inside, a realistic model of a safe injection site in San Francisco. The model is an example of a ... more Photo: Eric Risberg / Associated Press











Photo: Eric Risberg / Associated Press Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close The Latest: Governor rejects supervised drug injection plan 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on bills considered by California Gov. Jerry Brown (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has rejected legislation that would have allowed San Francisco to open what could be the nation's first supervised drug injection sites under a pilot program.

Brown issued a veto Sunday, saying "enabling illegal and destructive drug use will never work."

San Francisco could still choose to open such a site but it would be in violation of federal and state law.

Advocates of "safe injection" sites say the supervised locations prevent drug overdoses and provide access to counseling.

The U.S. government and other critics say taxpayers shouldn't be enabling users.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has vowed to open a supervised injection site in the city, where public drug use is a major problem.

There are safe injection sites in other countries, but none in the United States.

__

6:10 p.m.

The Trump administration has sued California over a new law imposing net neutrality protections.

The lawsuit filed Sunday by the U.S. Department of Justice came roughly an hour after Gov. Jerry Brown signed the law.

The Federal Communications Commission last year repealed rules preventing internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

California's law seeks to reinstate those rules.

The lawsuit argues that California's approach is "unlawful and anti-consumer" because it imposes burdensome regulations on the Internet and goes against the federal government's approach.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will defend the federal government's position.

__

5:40 p.m.

California won't become the first state to require its public universities to offer abortion medication at campus clinics despite legislative efforts.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation Sunday that called for the move.

The bill was meant to vastly expand access to abortion drugs for college students.

It would have required all 34 University of California and California State University campuses to make medication that induces abortion available at their health centers by 2022.

The public schools now refer students to outside providers.

Brown says in his veto message that the services are already widely available off-campus, making the legislation unnecessary.

Democratic Sen. Connie Leyva, the bill's sponsor, says she will try again under the next governor.

__

5:15 p.m.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed the nation's toughest net neutrality measure that requires internet providers to maintain a level playing field online.

Advocates of net neutrality hope the move Sunday will nudge Congress to enact a national standard or encourage other states to follow suit.

It's the latest example of the nation's most populous state seeking to drive public policy outside its borders and rebuff President Donald Trump's agenda.

The Federal Communications Commission last year repealed rules preventing internet companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

Telecommunications companies oppose California's measure and are likely to challenge it in court. They say it will lead to higher internet and cellphone prices and discourage investments in faster internet.

___

2 p.m.

California has become the first state to require publicly traded companies to include women on their boards of directors.

Gov. Jerry Brown approved the legislation Sunday that forces changes at California-based corporations by 2020. Some European countries already require corporate boards to include women.

A fourth of publicly held corporations with headquarters in California don't have any women on their boards of directors.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson says having more women on boards will make companies more successful. The Santa Barbara Democrat authored the measure.

The California Chamber of Commerce has argued that the composition of corporate boards should be determined internally, not mandated by government. The chamber says the new law will prioritize gender over other aspects of diversity.