The Latest: California looks to block offshore drilling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on action in the California Legislature (all times local):

1 p.m.

The California Legislature has approved a measure aimed at blocking new offshore oil drilling in federal waters of the state's coast.

The Senate sent Gov. Jerry Brown a bill that would ban docks, pipelines or other onshore infrastructure needed to support new offshore drilling rigs.

Democratic Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara introduced the legislation after President Donald Trump's administration announced plans to allow oil and gas drilling off most of the nation's coastline.

California can't directly block drilling in waters controlled by the federal government but hopes to drive up costs so it's unprofitable.

In the 1980s, many coastal cities passed ordinances to block such infrastructure when President Ronald Reagan looked to expand offshore drilling. Many of those laws remain in place.

___

12:50 p.m.

California would become the first state to require that women be included on corporate boards of directors under a bill moving through the Legislature.

The Assembly on Wednesday approved the requirement for publicly held corporations with their principal executive offices located in California.

The measure requires at least one female director on each board by the end of next year. Companies would have to have one- to three women directors by the end of 2021, depending on how many directors are on the board.

Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego says women make up 52 percent of the state's population but just 15 percent of corporate directors.

The measure was approved on a 41-21 vote with no debate. It now returns to the Senate for a final vote.

___

12:33 p.m.

The California Assembly has voted to require all public universities to offer medication abortions at their campus health centers.

The measure approved Wednesday would make California the first state with such a mandate.

None of the 34 University of California or California State University campuses currently offer abortion services.

Private donors have agreed to pay millions of dollars in startup costs including ultrasound machines and staff training. Universities would be required to offer the service by 2022. Medication abortion uses two pills to induce abortion up to 10 weeks into pregnancy.

Abortion rights advocates say it can be difficult and expensive for women to seek abortions off campus.

The anti-abortion group Students for Life called the vote a tragedy.

The measure returns to the Senate.