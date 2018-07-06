The Latest: Congressman denies knowledge of Ohio St abuse

Now Playing:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on allegations that a former Ohio State team doctor sexually abused dozens of student-athletes (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

An Ohio congressman is once again denying claims that he knew two decades ago of abuse allegations against an Ohio State team doctor.

Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News Friday night he never heard such allegations and would have reported them if he had.

Jordan, a celebrated college wrestler at Wisconsin, was later an assistant coach at Ohio State before entering politics.

Jordan says if there were victims they deserve justice.

















Photo: Mike Householder, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, Brian Garrett speaks during an interview at his home in Powell, Ohio. Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Dr. Richard Strauss in 1996. Strauss, who killed himself in 2005, joined Ohio State University in 1978 and was on the faculty and medical staff. less In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, Brian Garrett speaks during an interview at his home in Powell, Ohio. Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Dr. Richard Strauss in 1996. Strauss, who killed himself in ... more Photo: Mike Householder, AP Image 2 of 5 This Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo shows a building in Columbus, Ohio, that years ago housed a medical clinic operated by Dr. Richard Strauss. Brian Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Strauss at the clinic in 1996. Strauss, who killed himself in 2005, joined Ohio State in 1978 and was on the faculty and medical staff. less This Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo shows a building in Columbus, Ohio, that years ago housed a medical clinic operated by Dr. Richard Strauss. Brian Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Strauss at the ... more Photo: Mike Householder, AP Image 3 of 5 In this Monday, July 2, 2018, photo, a book edited by Dr. Richard Strauss sits on a table inside the Health Science Library on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Strauss by men from 14 sports at the university. Some of the men tell The Associated Press they were molested by Strauss and describe him as a locker-room voyeur who unnecessarily groped athletes during medical exams and wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained about his behavior. less In this Monday, July 2, 2018, photo, a book edited by Dr. Richard Strauss sits on a table inside the Health Science Library on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Independent investigators ... more Photo: Mike Householder, AP Image 4 of 5 In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, Brian Garrett speaks during an interview at his home in Powell, Ohio. Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Dr. Richard Strauss in 1996. Strauss, who killed himself in 2005, joined Ohio State University in 1978 and was on the faculty and medical staff. less In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, photo, Brian Garrett speaks during an interview at his home in Powell, Ohio. Garrett says he was sexually assaulted by Dr. Richard Strauss in 1996. Strauss, who killed himself in ... more Photo: Mike Householder, AP Image 5 of 5 In this Monday, July 2, 2018, photo, a book edited by Dr. Richard Strauss sits on a table inside the Health Science Library on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Strauss by men from 14 sports at the university. Some of the men tell The Associated Press they were molested by Strauss and describe him as a locker-room voyeur who unnecessarily groped athletes during medical exams and wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained about his behavior. less In this Monday, July 2, 2018, photo, a book edited by Dr. Richard Strauss sits on a table inside the Health Science Library on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Independent investigators ... more Photo: Mike Householder, AP The Latest: Congressman denies knowledge of Ohio St abuse 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Two former wrestlers told The Associated Press that Jordan had knowledge of the allegations. Two other wrestlers have also told NBC and the Wall Street Journal, respectively, that Jordan knew of the alleged abuse.

Jordan, a conservative who has shown interest in running for House speaker, has questioned the timing of the allegations against him.

___

12:30 a.m.

Some of the men who say they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University describe him as a locker-room voyeur who unnecessarily groped athletes during medical exams and wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained about his behavior.

Former wrestler Nick Nutter remembers teammates referring to Dr. Richard Strauss by the nickname "Dr. Jelly Paws."

Nutter is among eight men who detailed their experiences in interviews with The Associated Press.

Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Strauss by men from 14 sports and in connection with his work for student health services and his off-campus medical clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him amid the investigation.