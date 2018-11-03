The Latest: Shooter, 2 killed in attack have been identified

Police investigators work the scene of a shooting, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. less Police investigators work the scene of a shooting, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing ... more Photo: Steve Cannon, AP

Tallahassee police chief Michael DeLeo speaks to the press at the scene of a shooting, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. less Tallahassee police chief Michael DeLeo speaks to the press at the scene of a shooting, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio ... more Photo: Steve Cannon, AP





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Florida yoga studio (all times local):

1:50 a.m.

Authorities have identified the shooter at a yoga studio in Tallahassee and the two people he killed, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the shooter as Scott Paul Beierle, 40, the newspaper reports. He killed himself at the scene Friday.

The department identified the two people who were killed as Dr. Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21, the Democrat reports.

The newspaper says that Van Vessem was internist who served as chief medical director for Capital Health Plan.

Capital Health Plan issued a statement praising Van Vessem, the Democrat reported.

"As CHP's longtime chief medical director, Nancy has been a guiding, visionary force in our daily work to serve the wellness and health care needs of thousands of families in this community. Her dedication, caring, leadership, humanity, and experience made her one of the most respected, inspiring, and accomplished medical professionals in the state and country. Our hearts are filled with sorrow and prayers for her family. We all have been so blessed to have Nancy in our lives," the company said.

Florida State University President John Thrasher says Van Vessem and Binkley had ties to the university.

"To lose one of our students and one of our faculty members in this tragic and violent way is just devastating to the Florida State University family. We feel this loss profoundly and we send our deepest sympathies to Maura's and Nancy's loved ones while we pray for the recovery of those who were injured," Thrasher said in a statement.

___

11:15 p.m.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, broke off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee after the shooting at a yoga studio in the city. He earlier appeared at a campaign event with former President Barack Obama.

Late Friday night, Gillum spoke to reporters near the scene of the shooting to say that he had visited in the hospital two people who were shot at the studio. The mayor said they were in good spirits despite their injuries.

Gillum asked residents to pray for those who survived and those who were killed in the shooting.

"We all feel a sense of added vulnerability" because of the shooting, the mayor said.

___

10:10 p.m.

Police say a second person has died at the hands of a shooter who opened fire inside a Florida yoga studio before killing himself.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday night that the gunman shot six people and pistol-whipped one other person before fatally shooting himself. The conditions of the other victims are unclear.

The death toll from the shooting inside a small Tallahassee shopping center now stands at three, including the suspect.

Authorities have not identified the shooter or the victims.

DeLeo said authorities are investigating possible motives. He declined to say what kind of gun the shooter had.

___

7:40 p.m.

Authorities say a man fatally shot one person and critically wounded four others at a Florida yoga studio before killing himself.

During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center. City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself.

Police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police.

____

7 p.m.

Officials say a man killed himself after wounding at least four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital.

The shooting Friday was in a small Tallahassee shopping center and multiple police cars and ambulances were on the scene.

City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself. City Manager Reese Goad said four people were wounded.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.