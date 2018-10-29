The Latest: Little Rock teacher contract discussion extended

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on Little Rock School District teacher contract negotiations (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The commissioner for the Arkansas Department of Education says the state and teachers' union have agreed to a two-week extension to the negotiation deadline.

Commissioner Johnny Key said Monday evening that following a meeting between union and school district representatives, he authorized Little Rock Superintendent Michael Poore to agree to extend the original deadline of Wednesday.

Little Rock School District has been controlled by the state since 2015, when the state Board of Education voted to take over the district because of low test scores.

The union and the district disagree over a proposed amendment to the teachers' contract, which would allow the state greater flexibility to fire teachers in poorly rated schools. The two sides met Monday for the first time since Key proposed the amendment.

___

12:45 p.m.

A Little Rock teachers' association is rejecting a proposal from the Arkansas Department of Education that would make it easier to fire teachers in low-performing schools.

The Little Rock Education Association held a press conference before school Monday morning to oppose Education Commissioner Johnny Key's directive that any agreement between the state and the union allow the state to waive some job protections for teachers in poorly rated schools.

The association met Sunday night to determine a "plan of action" but did not provide specifics.

The district and the union are negotiating contracts for the 2018-2019 school year. Key recently rejected a tentative agreement between the district and the union.

Little Rock School District has been controlled by the state since 2015 because of low test scores in some schools.