The Latest: Oklahoma voters reject 4 of 5 state questions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on the 2018 Oklahoma midterm elections. (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Oklahoma voters have rejected a statewide referendum backed by Walmart to allow optometrists and opticians to operate in retail stores and a separate measure to allow school districts to use property tax revenue for classroom needs instead of only for a district's building fund.

Of the five state questions on the ballot this year, the only one that passed is known as Marsy's Law, which would expand crime victims' rights.

Measures to elect the governor and lieutenant governor on a joint ticket and to create a gross production budget reserve fund from oil and natural gas revenue were also defeated.

___

6 a.m.

Republicans maintained their hold on Oklahoma government from the state to the federal levels in the midterm elections, save for one bright spot for Democrats.

Democrat Kendra Horn upset incumbent Republican Steve Russell Tuesday in the Oklahoma City-based District 5 race. Republicans will represent Oklahoma's four other congressional seats in Washington.

Political newcomer and Republican Kevin Stitt rode his outsider status to a big win to replace term-limited Gov. Mary Fallin and Republicans won all other statewide races in the general election.

Only a handful of the nearly 50 teachers on the ballot were successful in their races for state legislative seats, but there will still be more educators in the Legislature.

Three Democratic incumbents, including House Minority Leader Rep. Steve Kouplen of Beggs, were defeated.