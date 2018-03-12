The Latest: Over 100 Louisiana threats since Parkland case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on the school violence threats in Louisiana, including one that shut down a New Orleans college campus for a day (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The FBI and Louisiana State Police say authorities in Louisiana have responded to at least 106 threats of violence in or near schools since the mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14. And there have been 62 arrests.

Monday's announcement comes as the University of New Orleans is re-opening after one such threat.

New Orleans police said a 20-year-old was arrested after a weekend threat that resulted in Monday's closure at the University. Police said Nicholas Heard told fellow UNO students we would shoot several people.

___

12 p.m.

Officials say a student accused of making violent threats at the University of New Orleans has been arrested and classes will resume.

Beau Tidwell, a spokesman for the New Orleans police, says police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Heard Monday.

The university says campus police are "confident" there is no more threat and classes would resume at 5 p.m.

The university Sunday said it was cancelling classes after a student made violent threats. Police Monday said Heard told fellow students he would shoot several people on campus.

The university told employees not to report to work Monday and students in on-campus housing to remain in their rooms.

After the threat was lifted, the university said it would work to restart campus dining services and thanked everyone for their patience and cooperation.