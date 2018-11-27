The Latest: Parkland teachers protest admin reassignments

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz listens during a status check on his case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Authorities say Cruz attacked a detention officer at the county jail, Tuesday, Nov. 13, and now faces new charges. Cruz is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

More than 50 teachers chanted "bring them back" outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, demanding the return of four administrators who were reassigned after a state commission's investigation of the shooting that killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.

The teachers wore maroon Stoneman Douglas shirts as they demonstrated outside the Parkland school on Tuesday morning.

Broward County Public Schools announced the reassignments Monday. Some teachers told WPLG they don't think the three assistant principals and a security specialist did anything wrong. They say it was the FBI and other organizations that made mistakes.

Twenty-one-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges. He's due back in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

12:18 a.m.

The suspect in the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead in February is due back in court for another hearing.

The hearing Tuesday mainly deals with procedural motions involving 20-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz's lawyers say he would plead guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that.

No trial date has been set for Cruz and is likely a long ways off.

Cruz is also charged with assaulting a corrections officer in the jail where he is being held without bail.