CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Florida School Shooting (all times local):

A Florida judge has ruled that surveillance video should be made public that shows events outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Valentine's Day massacre that killed 17 people.

The judge Monday agreed with news outlets including The Associated Press that the video should be released. The judge stayed his order until noon Thursday to allow for a possible appeal.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office and School Board had resisted the video release, saying it was exempt from disclosure in part because it was evidence in an active investigation.

Authorities say it depicts actions during the shooting by former deputy Scot Peterson, who was armed and assigned to the school but never went inside.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces 34 murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting.

A lawyer for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz wants a judge to stop authorities from releasing any more of his jail medical and behavior records.

A motion filed Monday says the records are confidential and should not have been provided to media outlets last week by the Broward Sheriff's Office. The motion notes that the 19-year-old Cruz was in an infirmary on suicide watch during the time span documented in the records.

The motion says the records should only be released upon written authorization by Cruz.

The presiding judge did not issue an immediate ruling.

Cruz is charged with 17 murder counts and 17 attempted murder counts in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A tattoo shop raised money for the Florida high school where 17 people died in a mass shooting by offering free tattoos in exchange for donations.

Shop owner Chris Blinston said he and other artists began working extra hours at No Hard Feelings shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting in nearby Parkland. On Sunday, they planned to do at least 350 free tattoos with a goal of raising $10,000 to support victims. Designs included "MSD Strong" and "Never Again."

Blinston tells the Sun Sentinel that artists donated their time for the event.

One of those getting a tattoo was 38-year-old Steven Porter, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 1998. His tattoo was the school's mascot with the words "always an eagle" underneath.