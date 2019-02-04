The Latest: Suspect ID'd in shooting at Baltimore hospital

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at the University of Maryland Medical Center (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Authorities have identified the suspect in a shooting that critically wounded a hospital employee in an ambulance bay at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Baltimore police said 26-year old Jamar Haughton is charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and several firearm related charges. He was being held Monday evening at the Central Booking and Intake Facility.

Hospital officials said the shooting happened outside the downtown Baltimore hospital around 7 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Col. Kevin Jones of the Baltimore Police Department said the shooter was arrested with a loaded pistol a few blocks away from the hospital. He said the suspect knows the victim but details about a motive were not immediately available.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was shot in the face and buttocks.

9:50 a.m.

A hospital employee has been wounded by a gunman who fired shots in an ambulance bay at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Baltimore police spokesman Matt Jablow says a gunman has been apprehended. He says investigators believe the shooter knows the wounded victim but details about a motive were not immediately available.

Hospital officials say the shooting happened outside the downtown Baltimore hospital around 7 a.m. Monday. Officials say the city hospital is functioning normally.

Baltimore's department of transportation has tweeted that the streets around the hospital were closed for police activity.

The medical status of the shooting victim was not immediately known. Hospital officials expect to hold a press conference this morning.