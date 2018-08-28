The Latest: Tropical Storm Lane 2nd wettest since 1950

A surfer walks along Waikiki Beach in a light rain from Tropical Storm Lane, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Honolulu.

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Lane's impact on Hawaii (all times local):

5 p.m.

Tropical Storm Lane ranks as the No. 2 rainmaker from a tropical cyclone in the United States since 1950.

The National Weather Service said Monday that Lane dumped 52.02 inches (132 centimeters) of rain on Mountain View, Hawaii, from Wednesday through Sunday. The highest total is 60.58 inches (154 centimeters), measured in Nederland, Texas, during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Hawaii officials are still assessing damage from Lane. Hawaii County Civil Defense spokeswoman Kelly Wooten says it's too early to quantify the extent of the damage, but it runs the gamut from flooded homes to washed-out roads.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe estimates about 200 people have reported some kind of damage.

State. Sen Kai Kahele spent the weekend surveying flood damage at an elementary school. Six classrooms are displaced while crews clean up.

___

12:15 p.m.

