This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs Monday to face charges he killed 11 people. (Dave Klug via AP) less
Photo: Dave Klug, AP
Pallbearers carry the casket of Joyce Fienberg from the Beth Shalom Synagogue following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87 and Irving Younger, 69 were to be laid to rest as part of a weeklong series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pallbearers carry the casket of Joyce Fienberg from the Beth Shalom Synagogue following a funeral service in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Fienberg, 75, Melvin Wax, 87 and Irving Younger, 69 were to be laid to rest as part of a weeklong series of services for the 11 people killed in a shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
A person stands in front of Stars of David that are displayed in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue with the names of those killed in Saturday's deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
A couple kneels before a memorial at Murray and Wilkins avenues on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pa. The memorial was for the 11 people that were killed at the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. (Charles Fox/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS) less
Photo: CHARLES FOX, TNS
A woman touches a tree as she pauses near a memorial in front at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Tree of Life shooting suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is expected to appear in federal court Monday. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday and in later comments to police. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue speaks to reporters on October 29, 2018 outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27. - Mourners held an emotional vigil Sunday for victims of a fatal shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, an assault that saw a gunman who said he "wanted all Jews to die" open fire on a mostly elderly group. Americans had earlier learned the identities of the 11 people killed in the brutal assault at the Tree of Life synagogue, including 97-year-old Rose Mallinger and couple Sylvan and Bernice Simon, both in their 80s.Nine of the victims were 65 or older. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life/Or L'Simcha Congregation stands near the synagogue and wears a yarmulke with a Pittsburgh Pirates logo, in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Robert Gregory Bowers, the suspect in the synagogue shooting that killed more than 10 people on Saturday is due for a court appearance on Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) less
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
A memorial of flowers and stars line the sidewalk outside the Tree of Life Synagogue Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in remembrance of 11 people killed when a shooter opened fire during services Saturday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
Nancy Clark of Squirrel Hill, reads from the Tehillim, as police lights flash and rain soaks the pages, yards away from Tree of Life Congregation, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A shooter opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people and wounding others in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
Rachel Kranson, left, holds her daughter, Sasha Kranson, 12, during a vigil after an active shooter fatally shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in their neighborhood of Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
Tammy Hepps, from left, Kate Rothstein, and her daughter Simone Rothstein, all of Squirrel Hill, read from a religious text and embrace on the intersection of Shady Avenue and Northumberland Street after multiple people were killed at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, Saturday, Oct, 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
Members and supporters of the Jewish community come together for a candlelight vigil, in remembrance of those who died earlier in the day during a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, in front of the White House in Washington, DC on October 27, 2018. - A heavily armed gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh on October 27, killing 11 people and injuring six in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent American history. less
Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images
Holding candles, a group of girls wait for the start of a memorial vigil at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire, killing multiple people and wounding others, including sevearl police officers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Personnel from Chesed Shel Emes Emergency Services and Recovery Unit gather near the Tree of Life Synagogue after yesterday's deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Robert Bowers, the suspect in the mass shooting, expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and told officers afterward that Jews were committing genocide and he wanted them all to die, according to charging documents made public Sunday. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Francis is grieving with Pittsburgh's Jewish community following the massacre at a synagogue, denouncing the "inhuman act of violence" and praying for an end to the "flames of hatred" that fueled it. less
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
A crowd holds candles on the lawn of the Sixth Presbyterian Church at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
The Tree of Life Congregation where a deadly shooting took place on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A shooter opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
People shelter themselves from the rain as Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Francis is grieving with Pittsburgh's Jewish community following the massacre at a synagogue, denouncing the "inhuman act of violence" and praying for an end to the "flames of hatred" that fueled it. less
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
The FBI investigates after an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life Congregation on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A shooter opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people and injuring others in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
A crowd gathers in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a vigil for the victims of a synagogue shooting on Saturday, October 27, 2018
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Police officers walk outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting yesterday in Pittsburgh, early Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
United States Attorney Scott Brady, at podium, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
People stand on the stairs of Sixth Presbyterian Church as the crowd spills up the hill and down the street for a vigil blocks from where an active shooter shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
Spectators stand during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, before the Vancouver Canucks and the Pittsburgh Penguins play an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: DARRYL DYCK, AP
Isabel Kinnane Smith of Allderdice is comforted by Lesley Britton, a math teacher at the school, at a vigil blocks from where an active shooter shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
People gather for a vigil on Murray and Forbes Avenues, blocks from where an active shooter shot multiple people at Tree of Life Congregation synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins players stand on the ice during a moment of silence for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, before an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Darryl Dyck, AP
A crowd attends a memorial service at the Sixth Presbyterian Church in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh for the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Emergency vehicles block off the area around the McAnulty Acres apartment complex as authorities continue their investigation of a shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple people were killed on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Baldwin, Pa., a suburb south of Pittsburgh. less
Photo: Keith Srakocic, AP
A crowd gathers at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire earlier in the day Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
The FBI investigates in the rain after an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life Congregation on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. A gunman opened fire at the synagogue, killing multiple people and injuring others in one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in U.S. history. less
Photo: Andrew Stein, AP
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks with members of the media during a news conference in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Francis is grieving with Pittsburgh's Jewish community following the massacre at a synagogue, denouncing the "inhuman act of violence" and praying for an end to the "flames of hatred" that fueled it. less
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
A large group of policemen walk the street after an attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, on October 27, 2018.
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
Police carry a person on a stretcher after the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018.
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
A man holds his head as he's escorted by police out of the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue where multiple people were killed Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less
Photo: Alexandra Wimley, AP
People gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Law enforcement officers secure the scene where multiple people were shot, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Photo: Alexandra Wimley
People gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
People hold candles as they gather for a vigil in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
A crowd gathers at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
A couple embrace at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, during a memorial vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue where a shooter opened fire, killing multiple people and wounding others, including several police officers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
A young boy holds a sign at the intersection of Murray Ave. and Forbes Ave. in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh during a memorial vigil for the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue where a shooter opened fire, killing multiple people and wounding others, including several police officers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Firefighters talk to people arriving at a scene of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh.
Photo: Stephanie Strasburg, AP
Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, pay their respects as the funeral procession for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz passes their school en route to Homewood Cemetery following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center, Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018. Rabinowitz was one of people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
A mourner reacts outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners hug outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
A casket is carried out of Rodef Shalom Congregation after the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting last week at the Tree of Life Synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
A mourner reacts outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners embrace after the hearse carrying the casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, arrives outside the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Mourners gather outside Rodef Shalom Congregation before the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life Synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Mourners arrive for the funeral of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, one of 11 people killed while worshipping at the Tree of Life Synagogue last Saturday, at the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. less
Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger walks from Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, AP
Photo: Dave Klug, AP
This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the ... more
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the funerals of the victims of the massacre at the synagogue in Pittsburgh (all times local):
2 p.m.
The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
The indictment, which was expected, was announced Wednesday. It charges Robert Bowers with 44 counts, including hate crimes. Federal prosecutors have previously indicated they plan to seek the death penalty.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says "today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts."
Authorities say Bowers opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers.
Bowers is jailed without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
The funerals for the victims began Tuesday and are continuing through the rest of the week.
___
12:30 p.m.
Leaders of a private Jewish academy in Squirrel Hill, near Saturday's massacre, are keeping close watch on their students as they try to process the anti-Semitic attack that left 11 people dead.
The approximately 40 high schoolers at the Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh attended Wednesday's funeral for Joyce Fienberg, whose niece used to teach at their school.
Many school families were gathered for a bar mitzvah Saturday at their synagogue, Shaare Torah, listening to sirens screaming by outside. The bar mitzvah went on, as Rabbi Daniel Wasserman gave updates as he learned them, according to Oren Levy, vice principal for lower grades. They locked in place as no one yet knew if the shooting was part of a broader, coordinated attack on Jews.
"You could hear siren after siren," said school CEO Dan Kraut.
___
11:30 a.m.
Some encouraging news about the conditions of two of the wounded in Saturday's synagogue massacre:
The chairman of emergency medicine at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center says a police officer and community member remain in intensive care but "are doing much better now."
Dr. Donald Yealy says they no longer require breathing assistance or medications to support their blood pressure. Yealy didn't identify the two patients.
But the officer in intensive care has been identified as Timothy Matson, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The hospital says the officer is in stable condition.
Eleven people were killed and six were wounded in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.
___
10:10 a.m.
Several hundred people have gathered in the main sanctuary at Congregation Beth Shalom in Pittsburgh for the 10 a.m. services for Joyce Fienberg, the first of the second day of funerals from the synagogue massacre.
Services for Mel Wax and Irving Younger are also scheduled for Wednesday.
They are among the 11 people who were killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
___
10 a.m.
President Donald Trump says he and his wife, Melania, "were treated very nicely" Tuesday in Pittsburgh, where they were paying their respects days after the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Trump tweets: "The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad and solemn day. We were treaty so warmly."
He adds: "Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away."
A small group of protesters was within earshot of Trump as he visited a memorial outside of the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were killed Saturday, and hundreds more were kept blocks away by police.
The demonstrators chanted "words matter" and "Trump, go home!" amid charges from some that the president has at times been slow to condemn extremists. Some community leaders had asked Trump not to make the trip.
___
3 a.m.
As thousands in Pittsburgh's Jewish community began burying their dead President Donald Trump encountered hundreds of protesters when he arrived to pay his respects.
Funerals were held Tuesday for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein and Cecil and David Rosenthal who were among 11 people killed in the shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. Thousands of mourners jammed a synagogue, a Jewish community center and a third, undisclosed site for the first in a weeklong series of funerals for victims of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.
Funerals for the other victims have been scheduled through Friday.
Trump, meanwhile, arrived to shouting, chanting protesters with signs such as "It's your fault" and "Words matter," a reference to allegations his bellicose language has emboldened bigots.