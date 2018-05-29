https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Third-assault-reported-at-MIT-this-month-12950791.php
Third assault reported at MIT this month
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are investigating the third report of a sexual assault this month.
A woman told campus police she was sleeping at a fraternity house when she awoke to find a man next to her touching her leg around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man ran out of the room and down a stairwell.
Police searched the house but couldn't find the suspect.
A woman reported being raped in a campus dorm on May 5. Another woman reported an assault at a different fraternity two weeks later.
MIT officials didn't respond to a request for comment.
