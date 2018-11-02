Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcadia 58, Lincoln Preparatory School 6
Basile 40, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
Calvary Baptist Academy 43, North Caddo 0
Cecilia 47, Beau Chene 3
Church Point 42, Port Barre 6
Covenant Christian Academy 62, Houma Christian 31
DeRidder 48, Grant 8
Dutchtown 21, McKinley 2
Franklin Parish 26, West Ouachita 23
Holy Cross 24, Live Oak 14
Karr 21, Easton 20
Lake Charles College Prep 28, Jennings 7
Livonia 46, Opelousas 7
Lusher Charter 19, Haynes Academy 7
McDonogh #35 34, Lake Area New Tech Early College 13
Neville 17, Bastrop 12
Oak Grove 33, Cedar Creek 12
Ouachita Parish 42, Alexandria 26
Shreveport Northwood 56, Bossier 28
St. Edmund Catholic 49, Merryville 0
St. Frederick Catholic 12, Delhi 8
Sterlington 48, Richwood 21
West Jefferson 34, East Jefferson 33
West Monroe 55, Natchitoches Central 14
Woodlawn (SH) 42, Huntington 14
Zachary 45, Belaire 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/