Timeline of key events in life of Gov. Scott Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Key moments in the life of outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker:

Nov. 2, 1967: Scott Walker is born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to mother Patricia, a bookkeeper, and father Llew Walker, a Baptist minister.

1977: Walker family moves to Delavan, Wisconsin.

1986: Walker graduates from Delavan-Darien High School and begins studying at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

February 1990: Takes a job with the American Red Cross, drops out of Marquette 34 credits short of graduation.

November 1990: At age 22, runs for the state Assembly and loses to Democrat Gwen Moore.

Feb. 6, 1993: Marries Tonette Tarantino.

June 1993: Wins election to state Assembly at age 25.

April 30, 2002: Wins special election as Milwaukee County Executive. At age 34, he is the youngest person to hold the job and the first Republican.

April 6, 2004: Elected to his first full, four-year term as county executive.

June 23, 2005: Announces run for governor.

March 24, 2006: Drops out of gubernatorial race and backs U.S. Rep. Mark Green of Green Bay.

April 28, 2009: Announces he will run for governor in 2010.

Sept. 14, 2010: Easily defeats former U.S. Rep. Mark Neumann in Republican primary.

Nov. 2, 2010: Defeats Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to win election as governor on his 43rd birthday.

Feb. 11, 2011: Unveils his proposal, later known as Act 10, to effectively end collective bargaining for public workers, require them to pay more for pension, retirement benefits. Protests grow as large as 100,000 people at state Capitol as Senate Democrats leave the state for three weeks in failed attempt to block the bill.

March 11, 2011: Signs Act 10 into law, his signature accomplishment as governor.

May 25, 2011: Signs bill requiring photo ID to vote.

Jan. 17, 2012: Organizers file petition with more than 900,000 signatures to recall Walker from office.

June 5, 2012: Walker defeats Barrett for a second time in recall election, becoming first governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall.

2013: Walker freezes tuition at the University of Wisconsin in his state budget in 2013 and kept the freeze intact for six years.

Nov. 19, 2013: Walker's book "Unintimidated" is released.

July 31, 2014: Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds constitutionality of Act 10.

Nov. 4, 2014: Walker wins election to second term, defeating Democrat Mary Burke, a former state Commerce Department secretary and current member of the Madison school board.

Jan. 24, 2015: Walker speaks at Iowa Freedom Summit about his record as governor, making him an early favorite in presidential race.

March 9, 2015: Signs bill making Wisconsin a right-to-work state.

July 2, 2015: Files paperwork to officially create a presidential campaign committee.

July 13, 2015: Launches bid for president.

July 16, 2015: The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules that Walker did not illegally collaborate with conservative groups during the recall campaign, ending an investigation that grew out of an earlier secret probe into close Walker aides and associates when he was Milwaukee County executive. Six people were charged with a variety of crimes as a result of that investigation.

July 20, 2015: Walker signs bill banning abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Sept. 21, 2015: Drops out of presidential race, urges Republicans to unite behind someone other than front-runner Donald Trump.

March 29, 2016: Endorses Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for president.

May 2016: Supports Trump after he becomes the Republican Party's presumptive nominee.

Sept. 18, 2017: Signs bill into law making about $3 billion in state tax incentives available to Foxconn Technology Group if it invests $10 billion and hires 13,000 people to work at a display screen factory and complex in southeast Wisconsin.

Nov. 6, 2018: Loses to Democrat Tony Evers in Walker's bid for third term.

Dec. 14, 2018: Signs legislation curbing powers of the incoming governor and attorney general and limiting the time for early voting.

Jan. 1, 2019: Announces he will join a speakers' bureau, travel the country advocating for President Trump and conservative issues

Jan. 4, 2017: Says he may run for office again.

Jan. 7, 2019: Evers replaces Walker, becoming Wisconsin's 46th governor.