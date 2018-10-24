Torrington Police investigate alcohol use at college

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — The Torrington Police Department is investigating allegations that employees at Eastern Wyoming College attempted to cover-up underage drinking on campus.

And the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that two employees have been placed on administrative leave for 10 days while the college also investigates.

When contacted, college officials would not name the two employees and had no further comment.

According to the college's residence hall handbook, possession of alcohol or containers is not permitted on campus or at college sponsored events, regardless of the user's age.

In response to the allegations, Police Chief Tim Hurd said he has increased the police department's on-campus presence while his office investigates the matter.

Information from: Star-Herald, http://www.starherald.com