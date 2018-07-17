Trustees OK $1.7M for University of Arkansas medical campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — University of Arkansas trustees have approved a $1.7 million renovation at the school's medical campus in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that trustees on Monday unanimously approved the renovations to support classrooms and lab space for students in a new occupational therapy program.

The three-year, clinical doctorate program expects to enroll its first students in 2020. The program will be overseen by both the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.

Program Director Sherry Muir says the classroom and lab space will accompany additional learning space under renovation at the university's Fayetteville campus, where students will train in an "old house" setting with narrow doors and a tight stairway.

Muir says there's a shortage of occupational therapists in Arkansas and around the country.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com