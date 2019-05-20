https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/U-of-Vermont-prepares-to-start-work-on-13861423.php
U of Vermont prepares to start work on multi-purpose center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont is set to break ground on a new, $95 million multi-purpose center that will upgrade many of the school's athletic facilities, some of which are more than 50 years old.
Officials held a ceremonial ground breaking ceremony on Saturday for the project that will include construction of a new home to UVM's men's and women's basketball programs, as well as host a variety of academic, social, cultural, and entertainment programming.
There will also be a major renovation of the historic Gutterson Fieldhouse, home to the men's and women's hockey programs.
Actual construction is expected to begin as early as next week.
