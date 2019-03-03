UM hall set to reopen after asbestos cleaning

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say a University of Montana building where asbestos were found will re-open in mid-March.

The University of Montana announced that McGill Hall is scheduled to reopen on March 11, dependent on final test results.

The building was closed at the end of January after asbestos were discovered.

KTMF-TV reports that a preschool formerly housed in the building will be relocated. Officials say a location has not been finalized yet.

The preschool was relocated after the asbestos were discovered.