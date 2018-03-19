UMS trustees to receive recommendation for UMaine president

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — University of Maine System trustees are moving closer to naming a president of its flagship university.

Trustees are expected to go into executive session Monday to hear Chancellor James Page's recommendation for the job. But there will be no announcement until a contract is signed.

System officials have been searching for a replacement for outgoing President Susan Hunter, the first woman to serve in the role. She's due to retire this summer.

The four finalists are Nancy Targett, provost at the University of New Hampshire; Joan Ferrini-Mundy, from the National Science Foundation; Amit Chakma, president of Western University in London, Ontario and Sally Reis, vice provost for academic affairs at the University of Connecticut.