UMass Amherst launches student-run sustainable vineyard

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The University of Massachusetts Amherst has created a vineyard for students so they can obtain first-hand experience in winemaking.

The school says the vineyard will be a part of the UMass Stockbridge School program, which is devoted to agricultural education. Masslive.com reports funding for the project was provided by an initial grant of $3,000 from the Amherst campus's Sustainability Innovation Engagement Fund.

The vineyard is partially a project of viticulture expert and professor Elsa Petit who says it will let students learn in a unique environment. She says she hopes grape sales from the vineyard will help sustain its existence.

The vineyard's grape plants were donated to the school by a number of vineyards throughout the American Northeast and Midwest.