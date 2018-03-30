UNH phasing out 4 associate degree ag-based programs

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire is phasing out four associate degree agricultural-based programs to reflect a changing market.

Following the 2018-2019 academic year, the Thompson School of Applied Science is not planning to offer horticulture technology, culinary arts and nutrition, civil technology and integrated agriculture management.

Other programs will remain, such as forest technology, applied animal science with a livestock focus, and veterinary technology with a focus on larger animals. Foster's Daily Democrat reports UNH officials said earlier this month that these associate degree programs best align with the college's mission and are integral to the state's agricultural and forest management sectors.

UNH's greenhouses will remain open.

___

Information from: Foster's Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com