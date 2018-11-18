UNH to conduct national study of hate crime investigations

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Researchers at the University of New Hampshire will survey 3,000 law enforcement agencies across the country in an effort to improve the reliability and consistency of data on hate crimes.

The federal Department of Justice is funding the three-year study to collect information on rates and characteristics of hate crime investigations by law enforcement.

The survey, which will also include 250 prosecutors, will be led by Lisa Jones, an associate psychology professor with the university's Crimes Against Children Research Center. She notes that researchers there have conducted similar projects to study internet crimes against children and juvenile sex-trafficking investigations.

The study will look at what types of crimes are being investigated and which policies and practices appear promising in terms of responding to such crimes and protecting victims.