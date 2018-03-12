https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/UNLV-student-injured-in-attempted-carjacking-near-12746619.php
UNLV student injured in attempted carjacking near campus
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Campus police say a UNLV student was injured in an attempted carjacking near the university.
KVVU-TV reports Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Patricia Cervantes says the student was pistol-whipped Saturday morning when a gunshot went off near a Best Buy near campus.
The student suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A release says the student returned to campus and sought medical attention at the Recreation and Wellness Center. The student was then transported to a Las Vegas hospital.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident as the incident occurred off-campus.
