UNM regents to vote again on contested athletic cuts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Regents at New Mexico's flagship university are facing more public and political pressure from elected leaders as they consider again a proposal to shore up the finances of its troubled athletics department by eliminating some sports.

Their first vote in July to cut men's soccer and other teams at the University of New Mexico sparked public outcry and came under fire after the state attorney general and others accused the board of violating open meeting laws.

Regents will gather on campus Friday for a special meeting to hear public comment.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller was among those rallying Thursday in hopes that regents reconsider — or at least delay — their decision to cut soccer along with men's and women's skiing and beach volleyball. The school's plan also called for significant roster reductions within other programs.

"We really hope the regents will press the pause button," Keller said, adding that some state lawmakers have stepped up to address the issue during the next legislative session in January and that federal legislation is pending that could help with funding concerns.

"Let's take time to get this right and also address all of the issues for all of the sports," he said in a video posted online.

Keller also sent a letter to regents as members of the City Council weighed in along with candidates running for office. The political interest comes as Albuquerque prepares next year to see some return on its investment to bring a minor league soccer team to town.

The UNM men's soccer team also has among the highest profiles nationally of Lobo men's sports, with its numerous NCAA tournament appearances and a reputation for drawing prospective talent from around the world.

Top university officials have argued the decision to cut the sports wasn't easy and options are limited if the athletic department has any hope of turning around its finances and meeting federal gender equality requirements under Title IX.

University President Garnett S. Stokes and athletic director Eddie Nunez have pointed to an analysis of the university's sports programs that found expenses have continued to increase, revenues have decreased and the operating budgets for each sports program have been incrementally reduced over the past decade.

The analysis also mentions shortfalls in budgeted ticket sales and fundraising efforts over the past two years.

The university this week also posted more documents online that officials say were used in making the decision on which sports would be eliminated and which would see roster changes as part of the proposal.

University officials acknowledged that state leaders have offered assistance but there are no promises for recurring dollars to fill the budget gap.