USC could expel students in admissions bribery scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California says a review of students possibly connected to a college admissions bribery scandal could lead to expulsions.

The university said in a statement Monday it has placed holds on the accounts of those students, which prevents them from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.

USC says the students have been notified of reviews, and resulting actions could range up to revoking admission or expulsion.(HO

A criminal case announced last week by federal prosecutors in Boston alleges an admissions cheating scheme targeting USC and other prestigious schools including Stanford, Georgetown and Yale.

Prosecutors say wealthy parents either paid bribes to have a college counselor rig standardized tests or get their children admitted as recruits of sports they didn't play.