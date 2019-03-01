USD: 'Hawaiian Day' party, leis determined inappropriate

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A student organization at the University of South Dakota has been told that holding a "Hawaiian Day" party violates the school's policy on inclusiveness.

So, the Student Bar Association has renamed the winter social event "Beach Day." And even though the group is encouraging members to wear floral shirts, it won't be distributing leis at the party. Law school administrators advised the students not to distribute the traditional flower garlands often given to tourists in Hawaii because using items of cultural significance might be viewed as inappropriate.

The Argus Leader says university spokesman Michelle Cwach says the administration advised the SBA to change the Hawaiian theme of the event based on a complaint by a student who expressed concern about the use of indigenous cultural symbols.

