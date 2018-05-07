University changes campus access policy for outside groups

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is changing its policies for outside people or groups that want to meet outdoors on college property — nearly nine months after white nationalists led a torch-lit march through campus.

According to a news release, the new policies that took effect Friday apply to anyone who wants to speak, make announcements or distribute literature on the campus. Unaffiliated people must make reservations to use certain designated locations, on certain days and during certain hours.

The news release doesn't directly address the campus march, which took place the night before a larger rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville's downtown.

University President Teresa Sullivan said in a statement that UVA is committed to free speech and the "safety and security of every member of this community."

