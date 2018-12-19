UVM gets $15M gift for athletic facility upgrade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont is naming a new event center after a couple who donated $15 million to help fund the project that will include upgraded athletic facilities and host a variety of academic, social, cultural, and entertainment programming.

The university announced the gift from Rich and Deb Tarrant prior to the start of a Tuesday men's basketball game against St. Bonaventure.

The new facility will be known as the "Tarrant Event Center."

The complex will include a new home for UVM women's and men's basketball programs and include a major renovation to the Gutterson Field House, used by the school's hockey teams.

The gift from the Tarrants is one of the largest ever received by UVM.

Construction on the $95 million project is expected to be completed by 2021.