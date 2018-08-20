UW System wants $107 million more in next budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System plans to ask regents this week to request an additional $107 million in the next state budget.

System officials say about $82.5 million would go toward meeting performance-based goals in four areas: student success, student progress toward graduation, workforce contributions and improving efficiency.

The remaining $25 million would go toward providing greater access to courses and programs in high-demand science, engineering, health care and business fields.

The request doesn't call for raising tuition or student fees across the system. Gov. Scott Walker has called for extending the tuition free for another four years.

The regents are set to vote on the request Thursday during a meeting at UW-Madison. Approval would send the request to Walker's office for consideration as he crafts his executive budget.