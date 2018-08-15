University launches project to preserve Julian Bond's work

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Civil rights activist, author and politician Julian Bond spent the last 20 years of his career teaching at the University of Virginia.

The school possesses copies of many of his papers, speeches and other works in its special collections archives. Up until now, those materials have been difficult to access, requiring a visit to the archives. The university is looking to change that.

On Tuesday, the school launched a project to transcribe his collection of documents and publish them in a digital archive accessible to anyone. Academics and community members will meet up at four different locations around Charlottesville on Wednesday to spend the day transcribing more than 2,300 pages of Bond's work.

Aug. 15 is the three-year anniversary of Bond's death. Over the course of a remarkable career, he founded the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and Southern Poverty Law Center, served in the Georgia state legislature and served as chairman of the NAACP. Bond also was an outspoken supporter of civil rights and gay and lesbian rights.

"We believe that curating his papers is essential to honoring his life and legacy," said Deborah McDowell, the director of the Carter G. Woodson Institute at the university. McDowell, an English professor, worked with Bond and is helping lead the charge on digitizing his works.

McDowell says the transcription will document Bond's 50-year career and help to preserve his legacy.

Jennifer Stertzer, the director of the university's Center for Digital Editing, went over the logistics of the project with faculty members on Tuesday. Stertzer has worked previously on the Washington Papers project, which digitized much of George Washington's work.

"You can currently see these documents in special collections, but we wanted to go beyond that and make them accessible to anyone," Stertzer said.

In addition to assembling a searchable archive of Bond's work, the project also is planning to produce a print and digital scholarly paper called "The Essential Julian Bond."

The project will utilize "crowdsourced transcription," allowing anyone in the community to pull up documents and transcribe them into the system. This helps make the task of transcribing thousands of documents less daunting. A second phase of the process involves reviewing the transcriptions for accuracy.

Those interested in contributing can find more information at fromthepage.com/centerfordigitalediting/the-papers-of-julian-bond .

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com