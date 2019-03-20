University of Hawaii warns budget cuts would eliminate jobs

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii has warned that proposed budget reductions by the Hawaii Legislature would result in the elimination of hundreds of positions.

Administrators say planned cuts would total $30 million over two years and permanently delete 121 faculty positions that have already been filled at the flagship UH-Manoa campus, as well as another 100 vacant positions throughout the 10-campus system.

University of Hawaii Chief Financial Officer Kalbert Young says senators are proposing $10 million in cuts in fiscal year 2019-2020 and $19.5 million the following fiscal year.

Young says the proposal includes an $8 million reduction in administrative support services.

Senate Higher Education Committee Chairwoman Donna Mercado Kim says personnel cuts will be based on whether faculty taught undergraduate classes and received research grants in the past two years.