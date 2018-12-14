University of Iowa bans 4 fraternities for alcohol, hazing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa has banned four fraternity chapters after a two-month investigation spurred by a number of alcohol-related incidents.

School officials announced Thursday that Delta Chi, Sigma Nu, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and the UI chapter of Kappa Sigma International Fraternity can no longer operate as student organizations at the university.

The decision comes after the investigation found multiple violations of university policy, including issues with tailgating events.

The Kappa Sigma chapter, known as Beta-Rho, was also removed from its national organization after hazing allegations.

"Parents and families send their loved ones to the UI with the expectation that their safety, health, and well-being will be the top priority," University President J. Bruce Harreld said in a statement. "These decisions honor that expectation."

The university began cracking down on Greek life after a 19-year-old freshman Kamil Jackowski died at an out-of-state fraternity event in 2017. Fraternities have since been banned from hosting events with alcohol.

The university suspended nine fraternities in October , citing violations to the alcohol moratorium.

Two fraternities, Phi Kappa Psi and Sigma Chi, have been cleared. Acacia, Beta Theta Pi, Pi Kappa Apha, Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Sigma Pi and Phi Delta Theta were placed on probation. Phi Delta Theta was placed on deferred suspension.

The fraternities have until Jan. 11 to appeal the decisions.

Students and faculty have been working on a strategic plan on how to improve "risk management, health and safety" at fraternities and sororities. The plan will be announced next spring.