University of Kentucky student named Rhodes scholar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A University of Kentucky student is among this year's Rhodes scholars.

The 32 recipients of the prestigious scholarship announced Sunday includes Hadeel Abdallah of Lexington. The senior was selected to begin studies next fall at Oxford University in England.

Abdallah plans to complete master's degrees in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies as well as Global Governance and Diplomacy.

Abdallah has promoted educational opportunities for immigrant and refugee women worldwide. She also founded an endowment that provides scholarships to underrepresented students across Kentucky.

She is the first Rhodes Scholar from the University of Kentucky since 1955.

The Rhodes Trust says it selected 21 women, the most ever in a single class. Almost half of the 32 winners are also immigrants or first-generation Americans.