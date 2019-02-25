University of Kentucky to assess student well-being services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — University of Kentucky officials say a task force is being formed to assess mental health counseling and services related to student well-being on campus.

The officials at the state's flagship university in Lexington say the committee will work quickly to assess the current range of support services and make recommendations.

The announcement was made by UK President Eli Capilouto and Provost David Blackwell.

They say the task force will remain in place over the long term to gather feedback and provide input to senior administrators.

Leading the task force will be College of Public Health Dean Donna Arnett and Margaret Pisacano, who directs risk management at UK HealthCare. Officials say the committee will include faculty and others from across campus with expertise in mental health and well-being issues.