University of Nebraska faculty vote to remove their leader

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has voted to replace their leader.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that UNL's Faculty Senate voted Tuesday to remove President Jeffrey Rudy from office because of a lack of trust in his leadership.

Members of the group's executive committee say Rudy had taken action without consulting other members and used his position to voice his personal opinions.

Rudy drew criticism from the Faculty Senate for comments he made before an award was presented to two English Department faculty for their defense of the department from political attacks.

Rudy said this week that he couldn't support giving the award to them because of the way the faculty treated a student who was recruiting for a conservative group.

