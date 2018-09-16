University of Saint Joseph receives $650K NSF grant

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The University of Saint Joseph has received a $650,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to help attract high-achieving, low-income students for coursework in science, technology engineering and math.

A spokesman for the school with campuses in Hartford and West Hartford says it is its first grant from the NSF in 20 years.

The money comes from an NSF scholarship program to support work in the STEM fields and will fund scholarships, recruitment and programming for the selected students. Students in the program will also be guaranteed internships in the STEM field.

The University of Saint Joseph was founded in 1932. It offers programs combing liberal arts education with professional training.