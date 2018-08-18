University of Tennessee to consider alcohol policy changes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — University of Tennessee administrators say they will consider policy changes that would allow beer and wine at certain on-campus events.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the proposed changes at what has been a dry campus are based on task force recommendations.

The university says senior leadership will review the report and determine which recommendations should be forwarded to UT System President Joe DiPietro for further consideration.

The recommendations include a proposal that UT Knoxville adopt a policy allowing the distribution, possession and consumption of alcohol by people 21 or over at pre-approved, registered on-campus events.

Another recommendation is for beer and wine to be the only types of alcohol that should be allowed to be served at university-sanctioned events.

The task force that reviewed alcohol policy included students, faculty, academic deans and staff, alumni, community members and administrators.

