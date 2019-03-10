University of Wisconsin-Green Bay offers water science major

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay plans to offer a new undergraduate degree in water science this fall in part to fill a worker shortage as the state invests more into water quality programs.

Geoscience professor John Luczaj tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the school's new water science major is the first of its kind in the University of Wisconsin system. Luczaj says the major combines science with courses in public policy.

The new degree comes as Gov. Tony Evers recently included borrowing up to $70 million in the state budget for water quality programs.

The industry is struggling to meet the demands for the programs with an aging workforce and a shortage of trained new talent.

Luczaj says students can package together topics under the new major to address water issues in the working world.

