University of Wyoming health sciences dean vacancy persists

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming still isn't close to hiring a dean for its college of health sciences almost two years after the last dean retired.

University Trustee Wava Tully says a search committee hasn't received many good candidates. Tully said at a recent trustees meeting those who do apply often lack sufficient expertise.

The Laramie Boomerang reports Provost Kate Miller and College of Education Dean Ray Reutzel are heading the search committee.

Tully says university officials plan to reach out to department heads and others within the university to see if they might be interested in the job.

Dean Joe Steiner retired in July 2017 after accepting a voluntary incentive deal. A professor has overseen the college on an interim basis since then.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com