University offers free health clinics into December

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno's School of Medicine is offering a series of free health clinics for the uninsured and others into December.

Two hundred free flu shots will be provided to adults Saturday during a rural outreach clinic at the Healthy Communities Coalition food pantry in Dayton 12 miles east (19 kilometers) of Carson City.

The university says underinsured people and patients without Social Security numbers also are welcome.

Children are welcome at clinics planned on selected Saturdays and Tuesdays at UNR's Family Medicine Center in Reno just north of Mackay Stadium — Oct. 6, Oct. 23, Nov. 10, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11.

Women's clinics are scheduled there Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.

Services on a first-come basis include flu shots, STD and pregnancy testing, pap smears and breast exams.

UNR provides details at 775-350-9250.