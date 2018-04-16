Utah governor hails education plan that could triple funding

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is praising a compromise plan that could nearly triple state education funding in five years.

The Republican governor gave his remarks on Monday during a signing ceremony for the measure at an elementary school in suburban Salt Lake City.

The measure will ask voters to decide in November whether they want to approve a 10 cent increase in the state's gas tax. Combined with other funds and a freeze on state property tax rates, that tax would increase education funding by $386 million in 2023.

The compromise was reached by lawmakers and the Our Schools Now initiative, which had previously pushed for a ballot initiative that would have increased education funding by $715 million through a hike in state sales and income taxes.