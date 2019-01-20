Utah starting $2.5M debt forgiveness program for tech grads

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is rolling out a program to forgive college debt for tech workers who stay and work in the state.

The Deseret News reports lawmakers created the Talent Development Incentive Loan Program $2.5 million program last year to retain talented graduates and keep Utah's tech sector growing.

It requires students to have completed one year on approved academic track for a bachelor's degree, but after that students could have their last three years paid for if they agree to work in-state for three years after graduation.

For a University of Utah student, that could mean about $30,000 in debt relief.

Qualifying jobs are software developers, management analysts, computer systems analysts, computer and information system managers and network and computer systems administrators.

Those interested should contact their college's financial aid office.

