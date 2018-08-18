Victim sues school board, says teachers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against a Florida school board for allegedly allowing an elementary school substitute teacher fired for fondling a child to be hired by another school.

Attorney Jeff Herman says his client was 8-years-old when teacher Christopher Falzone began sexually abusing her in 2012. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges he touched and sexually harassed the victim and other female students, sometimes right in front of the principal. Falzone was fired in 2013 and was hired by a charter school.

The lawsuit says he was also hired by a nearby summer camp where he was recently arrested on charges that he sexually molested a girl there.

Herman filed a negligence complaint against the School Board of Broward County.

The school district says it does not comment on pending litigation.