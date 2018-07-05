https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Victims-identified-in-shooting-outside-Kansas-13051053.php
Victims identified in shooting outside Kansas school
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man who died in a shooting near a Kansas elementary school was a 48-year-old man from Missouri.
Overland Park police on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday's shooting in Overland Park as Todd Davis, of Lee's Summit.
A second man, 54-year-old Efren Gomez, whose hometown was not available, was critically injured in the shooting.
A suspect is in custody pending charges.
Police say the suspect and the two victims were working for a contractor putting in new turf at an elementary school when the shooting occurred. The motive remains unclear.
No children were at the school and no one else was injured.
