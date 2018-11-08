Video shows Baltimore high schooler punching teacher in face

BALTIMORE (AP) — A video showing a Baltimore high school student punching a teacher in the face has been viewed more than 60,000 times on Instagram.

News outlets report the video posted Wednesday afternoon shows the student hitting the teacher at Frederick Douglass High School.

The video appears to show two students bickering while standing close to the teacher, and one student backs away while the other hits the teacher. The teacher recoils and the student who hit her leaves the classroom. She doesn't retaliate, but follows him out the door.

City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster says in a statement that the student struck the teacher following a verbal exchange. She says administrators are investigating and will apply disciplinary action in accordance with the school system's code of conduct.